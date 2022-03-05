Haddad in Politico: The EU should borrow together once again — this time for common defense

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has changed everything. With war back on the Continent once again, European security can no longer be taken for granted — and leaders across the European Union have taken notice. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made history on Sunday, announcing a dramatic increase in German military spending. And countries like Sweden have broken with neutrality, announcing weapons delivery to Ukraine. The EU is delivering some €500 million worth of military equipment to a party in conflict – something that was unthinkable only a few weeks ago.

“But while talk of defense is cheap, actually building a stronger military costs real money and political courage. As Scholz recognized, a quick and massive injection of funds is necessary to immediately modernize European capabilities. Fortunately, there’s a precedent as to how this goal could be achieved, and swiftly.”

Image: Berlaymont, European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on 08.03.2015 by Wiktor Dabkowski