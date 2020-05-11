Atlantic Council Executive Vice Chair and former national security adviser Stephen J. Hadley argues in the Washington Post that the next stimulus package to mitigate the domestic economic impact of COVID-19 can also be used to counter China.



Hadley and co-author Anja Manuel list several provisions that would help the United States compete effectively with China. Potential elements of the package include investment in state-of-the-art broadband, boosting federal research and development spending, and supporting advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

A smart, strategic stimulus package could support economic recovery while also laying the foundation for future prosperity, security and job growth.