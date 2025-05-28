On May 5, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow T.X. Hammes was a guest on the Midrats podcast. The episode, titled “China’s Overseas Bases & the Transition to War,” discusses how China continues to expand its ownership, access, and control of ports globally while simultaneously building the world’s largest navy and diverse set of military capabilities to defeat the US military in the Indo-Pacific.
