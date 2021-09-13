Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Thu, Aug 26, 2021

Countering ransomware: Lessons from aircraft hijacking

Ransomware has plagued organizations for more than a decade, but the last three years have experienced a surge in both the number of incidents and the ransoms demanded. To more effectively counter ransomware, the US government should develop a strategy that draws on lessons learned from addressing a surge in aircraft hijackings through the late 1960s and early 1970s.

In-Depth Research & Reports by Simon Handler, Emma Schroeder, Frances Schroeder, and Trey Herr

Cybersecurity Terrorism

Simon Handler

Fellow

Cybersecurity Middle East

Cyber Statecraft Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Emma Schroeder

Assistant Director

Cybersecurity French

Cyber Statecraft Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security