Thu, Aug 26, 2021

Ransomware has plagued organizations for more than a decade, but the last three years have experienced a surge in both the number of incidents and the ransoms demanded. To more effectively counter ransomware, the US government should develop a strategy that draws on lessons learned from addressing a surge in aircraft hijackings through the late 1960s and early 1970s.

In-Depth Research & Reports by Simon Handler, Emma Schroeder, Frances Schroeder, and Trey Herr