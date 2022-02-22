Hide
Haring in USA Today: Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Sanctions are in place. What happens next?

It’s official from the White House: Russia has invaded Ukraine. Russia deployed troops to two regions in Eastern Ukraine, calling it a “peacekeeping force” after declaring their independence. Meanwhile, U.S. deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said, “I am calling it an invasion.” President Biden has just announced severe sanctions on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has up to 190,000 Russian troops surrounding Ukraine on three sides. Putin has multiple ways he can strike Ukraine, and he can take as much of Ukraine as he wants. But he cannot hold it: 45% of Ukrainians will fight back with weapons.

