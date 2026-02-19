High North workshop report released

On December 10, 2025, the Northern Europe Office organized a workshop in collaboration with the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The workshop focused on the High North in a new strategic context, with the purpose of analyzing how the changing security situation in the Arctic and the North Atlantic affects stability, deterrence and cooperation in the High North, as well as the implications for Sweden as a new NATO ally and Arctic Country.

The workshop was aimed at officials from the Government Offices, Members of Parliament, and Swedish experts. Speakers were invited from Norway, Finland, Denmark and Greenland.

Discussions centered around great-power rivalry, Nordic defence cooperation, and consequences for Sweden in a High North context. Overall, it was underlined that the High North can no longer be considered a low-tension region on the periphery of global security policy. For Sweden, this means that Arctic and northern issues increasingly need to be integrated into the wider security and defence policy, in close coordination with Nordic neighbors, NATO and the EU.

A detailed written report from the Workshop has now been released. Read it here to learn more about the discussions. It is available in both Swedish and English.

