How Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO affects the High North

With Sweden and Finland as new members of NATO, the Arctic region becomes more prominent for the Alliance. Traditionally, the Arctic—or the “High North” as it is called in the NATO context—has primarily been managed by Arctic states such as Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Canada, and the United States. NATO as an organization has not been involved, aiming to create room for maneuver for the smaller states geographically close to Russia and to avoid the risk of unwanted escalation between Russia and the United States. Additionally, the absence of military threats in the High North after the Cold War has naturally minimized NATO’s role.

However, this dynamic is changing now that Sweden and Finland have become new members of the Alliance. Referring to Russia’s military buildup in the region, as well as China’s ambitions to increase its investments and presence there, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that “NATO must increase its presence in the Arctic.” The chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, pointed out in October 2023 that NATO could not be naïve about certain actors’ intentions in the area and that the organization must be prepared for the unexpected.

With their memberships, Sweden and Finland strengthen NATO’s geopolitical position in the High North, which poses both challenges and opportunities for Sweden within the Alliance. This policy paper describes how NATO’s presence in the High North is currently evolving, and then discusses the interests and issues that may form the basis of Sweden’s orientation in NATO as an Arctic state. Furthermore, it addresses the value of building upon established defense cooperation with Finland and other Nordic allies.

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. Explore the program

Further reading

Image: HNLMS Johan de Witt, HNLMS Karel Doorman, and FS Dixmude in Norway’s Molde Fjords during the Trident Juncture 2018 exercise. (NATO photo by WO Fran C. Valverde)