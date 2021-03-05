On March 5, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.
In this column, they discuss Biden’s retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed proxies, the potential for negotiations with Iran, and what a renewed nuclear agreement with Iran might look like.
It’s unfortunate, but the United States is the party that initially violated the JCPOA by withdrawing and slapping sanctions back on Iran. Now Washington may need to be willing to undo sanctions in a phased process in order to rectify that mistake.
My advice to the Biden administration would be to stand firm. If they grant more concessions, it will be clear that we want this deal more than Iran does, and leverage will be lost.