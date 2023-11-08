There’s a battle of narratives afoot, but data on prosperity is key to deciphering different philosophies of development.

On July 7, 2023, Deputy Director Joseph Lemoine published an op-ed with Devex on China’s development approach. Using data from the Freedom and Prosperity Indexes and analyzing the contrasting differences in development between China and the Western world, he argued that while China has achieved success in alleviating poverty, a more democratic approach is the best manner to ensure long-term prosperity.

