“The negotiations taking place in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), were reportedly close to fruition when Russia’s demand that Western sanctions not impact its trade with Iran suddenly upended the talks. Russia insisted on guarantees that Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine would not hinder its trade with Iran, which is expected to soon be free of U.S. sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump. Not surprisingly, this Russian demand was unacceptable not just to the United States, but also to France, Britain, and Germany, and threatened to scuttle the deal—and the sanctions relief that Iran expected from it.”

Read more about our expert

Related Experts: Mark N. Katz