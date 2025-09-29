On September 27, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow John Klein was featured on the Aerospace Advantage podcast by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies alongside Major Kyle “Ghengis” Rimando and Mitchell Institute senior fellows Charles Galbreath and Jen “Boots” Reeves. They discussed the Space Force’s Space Warfighting framework, achieving space superiority, and lessons learned from recent space operations.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.