On January 3, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow John Klein was featured on the At the Water’s Edge podcast titled “How Space is Changing Everything with Dr. John Klein.” Dr. Klein discussed the evolution of space warfare, the importance of maritime doctrine in understand space strategy, and the complexities of military and civilian infrastructure in space.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.