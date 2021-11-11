On November 11, the Seattle news organization King 5 ran a story on Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow M. Lyla Kohistany’s efforts to help relocate Afghan refugees as the CEO of Task Force Pineapple. The organization is a network of veterans and citizen volunteers who help coordinate safe passage for at-risk Afghans to the United States including special forces soldiers, government officials, artists, athletes, women, members of the LGBTQ population, and foreign nationals. Task Force Pineapple has arranged safe transport for over 1,000 people from Afghanistan to date.

We are focused on [Afghan refugees] getting the best services possible and to integrate [them] into the community…These are trusted allies who fought shoulder to shoulder with us.

