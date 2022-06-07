On June 7, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Margarita Konaev was quoted in GovernmentCIOMedia discussing the tension between the defense industry procurement process and the adoption of artificial intelligence.
There are serious challenges that remain … [such as] a risk-averse culture, the preference to continue with the path we’re already in and the lack of incentives to promote AI and analytics and data.
