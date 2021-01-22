On January 22, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.



In this column, they discuss the Biden team’s approach to China, the appointments of Tony Blinken and Avril Haines, Secretary of Defense Austin’s agenda, and entering new arms control treaties.

But I do worry that the balance inside the Biden administration doesn’t accurately reflect the Democratic party’s internal debates on foreign policy.