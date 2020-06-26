Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
original source

On June 26, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig and the Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.

In this column, they discuss former national security advisor John Bolton’s impact on the Trump administration’s Iran policy and the consequences of pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Like Presidents Barack Obama and Trump, I still believe a nuclear Iran is unacceptable and the military option should be on the table as a last resort.

Matthew Kroenig

Matthew Kroenig

Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and Director, Global Strategy Initiative

China Defense Policy

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security