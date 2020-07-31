Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On July 31, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig and the Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.

In this column, they discuss the US approach toward China in light of a recent speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and consider the nature of the threat posed by China to the free world.

We are in a much stronger position on trade, technology, human rights, and many other issues if it is a global alliance of democracies on one side of the negotiating table and China isolated on the other.

Matthew Kroenig

