On September 11, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig and the Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.



In this column, they discuss US efforts to counter China, including a new US military base in Palau; the possibility that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pursues a closed border between Ireland and Northern Ireland; and economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo.

U.S. military power in Asia is currently concentrated at a handful of bases, which makes them easy targets for the Chinese army. Dispersing them makes China’s targeting challenge at least somewhat more difficult.