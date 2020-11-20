On November 20, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.



In this column, they discuss President Trump’s desire to pull US troops out of Afghanistan, as well as a potential strike on Iran’s nuclear programs in the waning days of the current administration.

Look, the fundamental question is one of permanence. A strike might well undermine Iran’s progress toward nuclear weapons, but only temporarily.