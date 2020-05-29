On May 29, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig and the Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.



In this column, they debate the goals of US competition with China. Kroenig argues the United States should seek to make Beijing a responsible stakeholder in a rules-based international system. In the near-term, this requires working with allies to impose costs on the Chinese government when it violates international standards. In the long-term, this could lead to future generations of Chinese leadership recognizing that Beijing’s interests are better served by acquiescing to a rules-based system.



Kroenig and Ashford also discuss the Chinese Communist Party’s assertion of control over Hong Kong and an increasingly tense border dispute between China and India.

The long-term U.S. goal should be for Beijing to become a responsible stakeholder in a functioning rules-based international system.