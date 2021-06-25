On June 25, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.

In this column, they discussed the successes of the Biden-Putin Summit, the Iranian presidential elections and the potential for a nuclear deal, and the future of the US role in Afghanistan in the midst of Taliban offensives.

The summit’s main outcome was simply resetting the status quo: returning ambassadors to Moscow and Washington and agreeing to talk further on issues related to arms control and cybers security, in particular.