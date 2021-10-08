On October 8, The Dispatch published a piece by Matthew Kroenig and Jeffrey Cimmino arguing that the United States and its allies should work to establish a more effective deterrent in the Taiwan Strait by ending a policy of ambiguity and developing a military strategy and capabilities to deny a Chinese invasion of the island.
The goal of U.S. policy, therefore, should be to help Xi not to miscalculate. Washington should be clear that the United States has the will and the capability to deny a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.