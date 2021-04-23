On April 23, Comparative Strategy published a piece by Matthew Kroenig and Jeffrey Cimmino reflecting on Colin Gray’s contributions to geopolitical theory. The piece discusses how Gray’s thinking accounted for the success of open seafaring nations in great power rivalry, while also arguing that a state’s domestic political system, rather than geography, plays a more fundamental role in shaping its performance in great power competition

Colin S. Gray’s contributions to geopolitical thinking are foundational and span the many volumes penned by this prolific theorist and influential defense policy advisor.