On January 20, The Dispatch published a piece by Matthew Kroenig and Jeffrey Cimmino reflecting on how President Biden has approached authoritarian rivals during his first year in office. They argue that the president has been tough on China, but has not adequately confronted Russia, Iran, or international terrorism.

While Biden has been pretty tough on China, he has been unwilling to adequately confront Russia, Iran, and international terrorism and has largely ignored North Korea, to the detriment of U.S. national security interests.

