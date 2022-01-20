On January 20, The Dispatch published a piece by Matthew Kroenig and Jeffrey Cimmino reflecting on how President Biden has approached authoritarian rivals during his first year in office. They argue that the president has been tough on China, but has not adequately confronted Russia, Iran, or international terrorism.

