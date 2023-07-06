On July 4, Scowcroft Center senior director and vice president Matthew Kroenig and Scowcroft Center assistant director Danielle Miller penned a review of Charles Dunst’s new book, Defeating the Dictators: How Democracy Can Prevail in the Age of the Strongman, in Foreign Policy. In it, they discuss how democracies can outperform autocracies and maintain their edge.
If democracies want to maintain their edge in the global competition against autocracies… they will need to identify their own deficits and remedy them. Only when democracies are flourishing at home can they maximize their power and influence abroad—and convince the world that the democratic model is one to be admired and emulated.