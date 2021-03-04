On February 26, Matthew Kroenig appeared on Al Jazeera where he discussed President Biden’s strike on an Iranian-backed militia, in response to a rocket attack against US forces. Topics for discussion included 1) Biden’s calculus behind a retaliatory strike; 2) US willingness to use force in the Middle East; and 3) the implications for negotiations between the United States and Iran on a nuclear agreement.

Just because we want negotiations, does not mean we are going to let Iran challenge our interests everywhere. We are willing to push back.