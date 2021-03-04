Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On February 26, Matthew Kroenig appeared on Al Jazeera where he discussed President Biden’s strike on an Iranian-backed militia, in response to a rocket attack against US forces. Topics for discussion included 1) Biden’s calculus behind a retaliatory strike; 2) US willingness to use force in the Middle East; and 3) the implications for negotiations between the United States and Iran on a nuclear agreement.

Just because we want negotiations, does not mean we are going to let Iran challenge our interests everywhere. We are willing to push back.

Matthew Kroenig

Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and Director, Global Strategy Initiative

China Defense Policy

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

