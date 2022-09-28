On September 22, Scowcroft Center acting director Matthew Kroenig was named by Rep. Mike Gallagher on the Hugh Hewitt Show as a nuclear thinkers who stands out when it comes to understanding the risk of nuclear escalation.
We have great nuclear thinkers in the next generation. Matt Kroenig at Georgetown, an old professor of mine and friend, stands out.
