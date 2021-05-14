Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig appeared on Times Radio to discuss escalating violence in Israel and Gaza. Kroenig argued that both sides see incentives for continued escalation, with Israel trying to reestablish deterrence.
For Israel, it’s I think about trying to do two things: One, to degrade Hamas’s capability, to degrade its leadership and weapons’ caches, to make it more difficult and make Hamas less effective in its attacks. But then two to reestablish deterrence to try to demonstrate to Hamas that there are high costs to these kinds of attacks, to try to deter them from engaging in such a large scale attack in the future.