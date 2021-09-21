On September 21, Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig discussed evolving Western alliances in an era of great-power competition at an event with the Foreign Policy Research Institute. Kroenig, along with FPRI experts Charles Heck and Robert Kaplan, traced the evolution of the system of alliances and international organizations that have characterized the international order led by the United States and its European allies.
This rules based system, the ‘Meta-West,’ has been remarkably successful. It is facing serious challenges and rather than abandon it or cling to a dated system, we need to put more thought into how we revitalize and adapt this system for the current era.
