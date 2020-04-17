On April 17, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig debating the Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford. Dr. Kroenig and Dr. Ashford discussed global health security, transatlantic relations, and the virus’s implications for military readiness. While global public health institutions have faltered in the face of the pandemic, the crisis presents an opportunity for reform and establishing new institutions that work better.

“We are entering a new era of competitive multilateralism in which these institutions will become arenas for U.S.-Chinese competition.”