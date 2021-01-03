On January 3, Deputy Director of the Scowcroft Center Matthew Kroenig was featured in the Daily Signal’s article featuring twenty-six books to read in 2021 as recommended by The Heritage Foundation and Heritage Action for America. The Heritage Foundation’s Thomas Spoehr recommended Kroenig’s book The Return of Great Power Rivalry: Democracy versus Autocracy from the Ancient World to the U.S. and China. Spoehr described the book as an uplifting message on how democracies consistently outperform autocracies.

