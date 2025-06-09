On June 4, Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, was featured in a Times Radio segment discussing the ‘new nuclear age.’ Kroenig stated that China’s massive nuclear buildup, alongside Russia’s arsenal, marks the dawn of a new and more dangerous nuclear age.
