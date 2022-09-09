On September 9, Foreign Policy published its biweekly “It’s Debatable” column featuring Scowcroft Center acting director Matthew Kroenig assessing the latest news in international affairs.
In his latest column, he discusses what Biden’s recent speech means for US foreign policy and the framing of “democracy-versus-autocracy.”
I think the democracy-versus-autocracy framing basically works as an organizing principle for U.S. foreign policy. The United States and its closest democratic allies in North America (can’t forget Canada!), Europe, and the Indo-Pacific are on one side. Revisionist autocracies—China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea—are on the other.