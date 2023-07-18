On July 14, Scowcroft Vice President and Director Matthew Kroenig was featured in Marketplace discussing the House of Representatives’ recent authorization of an $886 billion defense bill. Kroenig argues that, atypical of most defense bills, the 2023 bill includes various amendments and provisions pertaining to social issues that are completely unrelated to defense or security.
This year is a little bit unusual… there is more debating over these controversial social issues and whether Congress will allocate funding to the Pentagon for things like diversity and diversity training, travel for abortion, and things like that.