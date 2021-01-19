On January 19, Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig published an article in the National Review titled “Why Trumpism will not define the future of Republican foreign policy.” In the article, he argues that the Trump presidency did not fundamentally reshape the Republican party’s foreign policy platform.

Core conservative principles — American exceptionalism, strong national defense, free and fair markets, and individual liberty — still work, both at the ballot box and on the global stage.