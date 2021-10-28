On October 27, Deputy Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was quoted by the Hill in an article titled “Milley warns of ‘Sputnik moment’ for China.” The article described China’s test of a hypersonic glide vehicle and compared it to the shock caused by the Soviet Union’s launch of the first artificial satellite. Kroenig was quoted on whether China is outpacing the US in its development of this new class of capabilities.

We kind of knew already that China was working on hypersonic missiles, probably that they were ahead in some ways…If the United States wanted to go ahead and test a system like this, we almost certainly could.

