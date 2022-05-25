On May 25, Director of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, Matt Kroenig was quoted in Formiche, WorldNewsEra, and NewsofMax regarding his recent discussion on Taiwan. Subsequently, Kroenig was quoted in Reason, LeGrandPlateau, 8NewsNow, and PressTV for his recent Taiwan tweet.
Strategic ambiguity is over. Strategic clarity is here.Matt Kroenig
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.