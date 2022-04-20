On April 20, Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig was quoted a Washington Post article titled, “Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ missile changes little for US, scholars say.” Kroenig breaks down the Kremlin’s “escalate-to-deescalate” strategy, and how a cautious US response plays into Russian hands.
