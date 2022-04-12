On April 12, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was featured on a segment of BBC News, where he speculates types of chemical weapons that Putin may have used in Ukraine and why.

While chemical weapons are not very effective on the battlefield against other armies, they have proven to be effective for terrorizing civilian populations. Matthew Kroenig

