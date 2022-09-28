On August 25, Scowcroft Center acting director Matthew Kroenig appeared on BBC World News to comment on the potential threat posed by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The worst case situation would something like we saw at Fukushima ten years ago… Something similar could happen at Zaporizhzhia.
