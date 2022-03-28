On March 28, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was featured on a segment of C-SPAN, where he outlines the Russian nuclear threat against Ukraine and the West.

When talking about WMD [chemical, biological, and nuclear] use I think the risk is remote but it is not zero and I think the chance of its use now is greater than at any time in recent memory. Matthew Kroenig

