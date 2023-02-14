On January 31, Scowcroft director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed by Monte Francis of France 24 on Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel and recent violence in the West Bank.
I think it’s important to hold out the hope of what a peaceful solution in the region could look like and that [the two-state solution] is the one outcome that could potentially resolve this. At the same time, I think there is an understanding that getting there anytime soon will be difficult, so, you have to hold those two contradictory ideas at the same time.