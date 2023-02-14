Hide
original source

On January 31, Scowcroft director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed by Monte Francis of France 24 on Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel and recent violence in the West Bank.

I think it’s important to hold out the hope of what a peaceful solution in the region could look like and that [the two-state solution] is the one outcome that could potentially resolve this. At the same time, I think there is an understanding that getting there anytime soon will be difficult, so, you have to hold those two contradictory ideas at the same time.

Matthew Kroenig

Staff

Matthew Kroenig

Senior Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

China Defense Policy

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig

Israel Middle East Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society Security & Defense