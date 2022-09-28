On September 12, Matthew Kroenig appeared on the Bloomberg Sound On podcast to comment on the dramatic Ukrainian offensive in Kharkiv and its likely impact on the future course of the war.
[The offensive] is a remarkable turning point. Just a few weeks ago people were saying that the battle lines were static, the Ukrainians are going to have to give up territory if they want peace. Now we see that is not true, the Ukrainians are turning the tide.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.