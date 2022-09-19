On September 16, Scowcroft Center acting director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in The National Desk on the geopolitical challenge posed by the continued alignment of Russia and China following Putin and Xi’s meeting in Uzbekistan.
I think this is the biggest security challenge the United States faces: that really for the first time in its history, it has to deal with two near-peer nuclear-armed rivals at the same time who are increasingly working together
