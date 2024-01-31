On January 29, Matthew Kroenig, Vice President and Senior Director of the Scowcroft Center, was quoted by Iran International on the response the United States should impose on Iran after Iran-affiliated militants killed three US soldiers in Jordan.
Washington could sink the Iranian navy, like then President Ronald Reagan did in the 1980s. It could strike Iranian naval bases. It could target Iranian leadership, following in the footsteps of then President Donald Trump’s killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. It could seize this opportunity to degrade Iran’s nuclear and missile program—which must be addressed soon regardless, as the Pentagon estimates its nuclear breakout timeline to be only twelve days.