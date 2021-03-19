Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On March 19, Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a Politico article titled ‘”Fundamentally at odds’: China, U.S. retreat to their corners after Alaska talks.” The article provides takeaways from the high-level talks between US and Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, and explores options for US policy towards China going forward. Kroenig states that the US-China relationship will be tense for at least a generation and while there will be areas for cooperation, the relationship will likely worsen before it improves.

“It’s going to be a tense relationship probably for a generation…“And maybe there will be areas for cooperation on issues like climate change or arms control. But overall, the relationship will get worse before it gets better.”

Matthew Kroenig

