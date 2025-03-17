On March 15, Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was quoted in the New York Times on European leaders’ discussion of replacing US nuclear protection with European capabilities. He argues that Europe does not have sufficient resources to replace the nuclear umbrella provided by the United States.
NATO allies should do a lot more of the nuts and bolts of conventional defense, but some high-end stuff like nuclear deterrence — only the United States can provide.