Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a Wall Street Journal piece about the Trump administration’s decision to revoke special privileges for Hong Kong in the wake of China’s crackdown.



“Matthew Kroenig, deputy director at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council in Washington, hailed Mr. Trump’s move as ‘a good start,’ saying it would lead to firms and money looking to exit from the financial hub and thereby increase the economic cost for Beijing,” the article states.