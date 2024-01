On January 30, Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was quoted in VOA News on the aftermath of the deaths of three US soldiers serving in Jordan. He assessed that it is not an accident that the Iran-backed Iraqi militia suspected of carrying out the attack is ending its regional operations against U.S. forces.

It is pretty simple: When America puts credible military options on the table, adversaries back down.

