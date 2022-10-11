On October 6, Matthew Kroenig appeared on CNBC’s The News with Shepard Smith to comment on the US reaction to North Korea’s recent missile test.
It’s one thing to make verbal threats, a show of force is something else. And so we’re engaging in the show of force here to show that we’re ready to defend ourselves and defend our interests,
